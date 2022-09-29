Watch CBS News
Student in custody, staff member hospitalized after assault at Oliver Citywide Academy

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A student is in custody and a staff member is in the hospital after an assault at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday morning. 

School police were notified about an assault shortly before 9 a.m., a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said. 

A staff member was taken to the hospital, but the district didn't release the employee's condition. 

Pittsburgh police took a student, who wasn't identified, into custody, the district said. 

The district spokesperson said the school is on a modified lockdown as an extra precaution, meaning no one is allowed to enter or leave the school without an appointment. 

Earlier this year, a student was shot and killed outside Oliver Citywide Academy. No one has been arrested in 15-year-old Marquis Campbell's death.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 12:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

