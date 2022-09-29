Student in custody, staff member hospitalized after assault at Oliver Citywide Academy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A student is in custody and a staff member is in the hospital after an assault at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday morning.
School police were notified about an assault shortly before 9 a.m., a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said.
A staff member was taken to the hospital, but the district didn't release the employee's condition.
Pittsburgh police took a student, who wasn't identified, into custody, the district said.
The district spokesperson said the school is on a modified lockdown as an extra precaution, meaning no one is allowed to enter or leave the school without an appointment.
Earlier this year, a student was shot and killed outside Oliver Citywide Academy. No one has been arrested in 15-year-old Marquis Campbell's death.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
for more features.