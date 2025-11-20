Legal battle potentially brewing over empty lot where Froggy's Bar used to stand

Pittsburgh and its partners have been busy preparing Downtown in anticipation of hosting the nation's football fans at next year's NFL Draft.

But since taking down the old Froggy's Bar building, nothing has happened on its lot between the Boulevard of the Allies and Firstside.

Neighboring businesses are complaining, and the city has grown impatient, all while the owners say they are debating what to do.

A "family feud"

It's been a year and a half since Froggy's came down, leaving nothing but a rubble-strewn lot in the heart of Downtown. Owner Michael Troiani promised to fill it with bocce courts, but that has not happened yet, and his brother Nicholas Troiani said if he has his way, it won't ever.

"That was Michael's plan to do the bocce court," Nicholas Troiani said. "I'm advocating against that. I think it's a waste of money."

The city says the Troianis need to resolve their differences and move forward as promised, saying construction of the courts was part and parcel of its approval to demolish Froggy's. Deputy Jake Pawlak says if they don't build the courts, the Troianis will be in violation of that approval.

"If they don't intend to move forward, then we will have to look at what appropriate enforcement actions we might take given the condition it's in right now," Pawlak said.

"It sounds like a family feud," he added.

The city initially opposed the demolition of Froggy's, but a legal fight with the Troianis dragged on for years. The building deteriorated to the point where the city condemned it and granted its demolition. The Troianis scrapped plans for an office building on the site and promised to build the courts, but have since operated it as a parking lot and have no alternative plan.

"It's coming at a time when there are a lot of investments happening in Downtown, many of them being made by the city, others by our partners in the corporate and philanthropic community, as we get set to host the NFL Draft," Pawlak said.

Other business owners unhappy

All this has angered other building owners and businesses, who spoke to KDKA but declined to appear on camera.

KDKA's Andy Sheehan asked, "Your neighbors are saying this is an eyesore. You guys promised to do something with it, and nothing's been done."

"When the right time comes, the right thing will happen," Nicholas Troiani said. "I can't foresee what that's going to be. I don't think this is the highest and best use. I don't think parking is the highest and best use. I certainly don't think bocce courts are.

But the city and those other business owners want to see action. And if the lot remains vacant for much longer, it appears that the matter will be headed to court.