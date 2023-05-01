Old Dominion adds Pittsburgh show to tour

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Country music band Old Dominion is bringing their No Bad Vibes tour to Pittsburgh.

Old Dominion has been touring since January and will kick off a new round of dates in September, stopping at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 15.

The extra dates come after a recent ACM nomination for Group of the Year -- the eighth year in a row the band has been nominated. 

The new leg kicks off in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wraps up in January with two shows in Hawaii. 

Tickets go on sale Friday.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 1:42 PM

