Old Dominion adds Pittsburgh show to tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Country music band Old Dominion is bringing their No Bad Vibes tour to Pittsburgh.

Old Dominion has been touring since January and will kick off a new round of dates in September, stopping at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 15.

Get your tickets now! 🌴Old Dominion’s No Bad Vibes Tour with Priscilla Block, Adam Doleac and Kyle Morgan is on its way to PPG Paints Arena on September 15. 🎟️ More info + tickets here https://t.co/lnMAGO5lZx pic.twitter.com/nlFYgoI9My — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) May 1, 2023

The extra dates come after a recent ACM nomination for Group of the Year -- the eighth year in a row the band has been nominated.

The new leg kicks off in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wraps up in January with two shows in Hawaii.

Tickets go on sale Friday.