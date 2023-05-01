Old Dominion adds Pittsburgh show to tour
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Country music band Old Dominion is bringing their No Bad Vibes tour to Pittsburgh.
Old Dominion has been touring since January and will kick off a new round of dates in September, stopping at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 15.
The extra dates come after a recent ACM nomination for Group of the Year -- the eighth year in a row the band has been nominated.
The new leg kicks off in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wraps up in January with two shows in Hawaii.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
