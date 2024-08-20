17-year-old in Ohio fatally electrocuted after walking into camper barefoot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 17-year-old girl in Ohio was fatally electrocuted after walking into a camper barefoot, officials said.

CBS affiliate WTOL 11-TV reported that first responders were called to Oak Street in Toledo around 8 p.m. on Sunday for a report of cardiac arrest.

At the scene, officials learned that 17-year-old Olivia Bright was electrocuted by "faulty wiring" in an empty lot outside her home. The TV station reported that she was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

WTOL 11-TV reported that the investigation found that the 17-year-old girl was walking into a camper on the north side of the property barefoot and was fatally electrocuted. Investigators said the camper was unplugged and rain from the night of the incident likely contributed to the electrocution.

Officials also said the camper was not energized and there was no evidence of charring on the door or the camper.