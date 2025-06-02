Ohio man kills wife before graduation party in murder-suicide, authorities say

A husband fatally shot his wife before killing himself ahead of a graduation party they were set to host in Ohio, officials said.

In a post on Facebook, the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement was called to a home in Dover Township on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The sheriff's office said a 911 caller said she was at the home preparing for a graduation party when the shots were fired. The party was for a child who lived at the home but was not in the house when the shooting happened because the party was set to happen hundreds of yards away from the home on the couple's property, authorities said.

The caller reportedly told 911 that a man in the home shot his wife and then shot himself. When law enforcement arrived, the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office said they found a man dead on his bed and a woman injured on the floor near the bed. The woman was taken to a hospital in Cleveland, where she died.

CBS affiliate WTRF identified the victims as 53-year-old April Houston and 64-year-old Robert Houston. They were husband and wife and lived at the home, the TV station reported.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office said preliminary information suggests the deaths were a murder-suicide, but a motive was not immediately known. No other details were released.

Dover Township is about 85 miles north of Cleveland and about 100 miles west of Pittsburgh.