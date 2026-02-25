Man charged in beating death of Pennsylvania woman at Ohio hotel room

A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly beat a Pennsylvania woman to death at a hotel in Ohio earlier this year.

Marcus Dangelo Price, 29, pleaded not guilty to murder, felonious assault, rape, and kidnapping charges at his arraignment on Feb. 20 in connection with the death of Shawnna Elizabeth Pasquale, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

Price is accused of murdering the 24-year-old woman from Erie at the Copley Inn and Suites. She was reportedly found dead at the hotel on Rothrock Road in Summit County on Jan. 1.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office told the news outlet that the 24-year-old woman died from a physical assault.

Price is behind bars at the Summit County Jail, online records show. A judge set his bail at $2 million.

Family mourns Shawnna Elizabeth Pasquale

According to her obituary, the 24-year-old woman's "greatest joy" was her 4-year-old daughter, Za'Mya Evans.

"She had a heart that always put others first," the obituary said.

Shawnna Elizabeth Pasquale moved from Erie to the Copley area about one month before her death, her sister Rachel Pasquale told WOIO in January

"This was her way to get out of Erie, start fresh, get a hotel, get a job, get a home," Rachel Pasquale said.

She is survived by her parents, seven sibling and many nieces and nephews.

"Shawnna was deeply loved and cherished by her family and will be missed by all who knew her," her obituary says.