19-year-old drowns while fishing in Ohio

A 19-year-old drowned while fishing at Lake Milton in Ohio last week, officials said.

The teenager died after falling off a dam and going underwater around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, CBS affiliate WKBN reported.

Water rescue crews were reportedly activated around 10:36 p.m. for the scene near Grandview Road. First responders were told four friends were fishing lakeside on the dam close to Grandview Road when one of them reached to grab a net but slipped and fell into the water, according to the TV station.

The outlet reported that divers went into the water around 11:18 p.m. and found the 19-year-old's body around 11:28 p.m. Crews reportedly performed life-saving mesures on the teen, who was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronunced dead, WKBN reported.

The identity of the 19-year-old was not immediatly released.

Drowning prevention

According to the American Red Cross, an estimated 4,000 people die from unintentional drowing a year, an average of 11 deaths per day.

Stop Drowing Now, which teaches water safety and drowning prevention, said someone can drown in 2 inches of water. Some prevention tips include wearing life jackets, staying vigilant and knowing life-saving skills like CPR.