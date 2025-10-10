Ohio man accused of killing woman during game of Russian roulette

A man from Cincinnati, Ohio, is accused of killing a woman during a game of Russian roulette, authorities said.

Omarion Horne is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Rachel Counts on Oct. 5, according to a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers with the department were called to a home on Kings Run Court around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 5 for reports of a person shot. When they arrived, police said they found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Horne was charged with murder on Oct. 6, and he appeared in court on Friday. CBS affiliate WKRC reported that investigators believe that the 23-year-old Horne shot Counts during a game of Russian roulette.

The outlet reported that the two were playing cards when Horne pulled out a gun and said, "Let's play Russian roulette." WKRC reported that he pointed the gun at the woman and shot her in the chest.

His bond was set at $1 million by a judge.