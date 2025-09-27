Ohio apple orchard named one of the best in America

An apple orchard in Ohio was named one of the best in America, according to a new ranking.

Apple Hill Orchards in Mansfield came in at No. 9 in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The publication said the orchard, which dates back to the Great Depression, is "still going strong."

In a post on Facebook, Apple Hill Orchards said making the top 10 "is no small feat, and we couldn't have done it without YOU!" The post added that the orchard's team "truly feels lucky & loved by this community."

The farm offers apples, cherries, pears, peaches and plums, along with carrots, tomatoes and other vegetables. Fresh-pressed apple cider is also available 10 months out of the year.

If apple-picking isn't on the agenda, the orchard offers plenty of family-friendly activities. People can go on hayrides, have fun on the climbing tractor or check out the resident farm animals.

"So whether you're looking for just the right pie apple or an afternoon of family fun, we hope you'll visit us and explore what we have to offer," its website says.

What is the best apple orchard in America?

Lyman Orchards in Connecticut came in at No. 1, followed by Red Apple Farm in Massachusetts. Sky Top Orchard in North Carolina was ranked No. 3.

To find the best apple orchards in America, USA TODAY said each farm in the top 10 was nominated by an expert panel and voted on by readers across the country.