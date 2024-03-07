DA: Officers were justified in shooting, killing man at North Huntingdon motel during undercover investigation

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Officers were justified in shooting and killing a man during an undercover narcotics investigation at a motel in Westmoreland County last year, the district attorney ruled.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the use of deadly force was justified against 30-year-old Dontae Warner in the parking lot behind the Huntingdon Inn Motel on Route 30 on Sept. 5, 2023.

North Huntingdon Township police and agents with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General were conducting an undercover investigation at the time of the shooting, the district attorney said.

An undercover officer set up a drug buy with Warner, and Warner threatened to harm him if he learned the officer was a cop, the DA said.

A suspect was shot and killed after an exchange of gunfire at the Huntingdon Inn Motel on Route 30 in Westmoreland County on Sept. 5, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

After the deal, the district attorney said law enforcement officers identified themselves and approached Warner's vehicle in an attempt to apprehend him. But the DA said Warner maneuvered his vehicle "in a deliberate and reckless manner," accelerating towards officers. He hit two parked vehicles as he tried to flee, officials said.

Police opened fire, hitting Warner. He was found dead inside his vehicle, and the district attorney said an autopsy confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.

One officer was injured.

The district attorney says the vehicle Warner was driving was considered a deadly weapon and he presented an immediate serious threat, so officers were justified in shooting and killing him.

"The officers believed and evidence shows that Warner presented an immediate threat of serious bodily injury and/or death to themselves and others if deadly force was not used. Delay in the use of deadly force would have been unreasonable under the circumstances and could have endangered agents and officers," a press release from the district attorney's office said.