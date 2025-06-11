Homeowners near Oakmont Country Club charging for U.S. Open parking

Homeowners charging for U.S. Open parking in their yards

When thousands upon thousands of people flock to Oakmont Country Club over the next few days, parking will be at a premium.

While the United States Golf Association is advising people to park in its shuttle lots, there are people trying to park as close as possible, including on Hulton Road, which is on one side of the country club. Many front yards on the street are starting to fill up with cars from fans.

"It's kind of fun," Elaine Muto said while selling spots in her daughter's yard.

"It's really fun to be a part of things. It's an exciting time in Oakmont," Beth Michaels said.

Parking tens of thousands of fans is a new, albeit short-lived, enterprise for the week.

"We all have to be neighbors after this event is over. We're trying to play nice," Shane McGregor said.

Prices ranged from $20 to $50, though one spot was priced at $80.

"We haven't been hit by any golf balls. I think there is a pretty good quality of player coming through," said Justin Rushin, whose house sits right across the street from the country club.

In addition to parking, some of the youngest entrepreneurs are getting in on the action, saving up to get what they want.

"This Pokémon pack, and it's LEGO," said Max McGregor, who is hosting a "pro shop" for fans on their way to the U.S. Open.

For many adults, several said the money will go towards a vacation. Muto and her family are using the money to help fund a scholarship in her grandson's name. Adam Garvin was killed in a crash in 2021.

"It keeps my grandson's name alive. It also helps a student who deserves a scholarship," Muto said.

Yards are still intact even after the wet weather this week. Some have become pros, selling their yards dating back to the tournaments here in the 1980s and 1990s.

"Usually, we make some friendships and people want to get back in touch with you and things like that," Robert Spohn said.