Owner of Oakmont Bakery accused of retail theft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Oakmont Bakery's owner is accused of retail theft at a Walmart store in the Pittsburgh area.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by KDKA-TV, a security officer at the Frazer Township Walmart saw Marc Serrao at the self-checkout on Dec. 23, 2023 "not scanning multiple packs" of strawberries. The criminal complaint says after "running additional reports," store security says it found eight other thefts over three months. The first alleged theft dates back to October 2023.

Walmart, according to the criminal complaint, is requesting Serrao pay $112 in restitution.

In a statement to KDKA-TV on Monday, Serra's attorney released a statement on his behalf. It says:

"As a large volume, daily shopper. I have often witnessed, and I have personally experienced technical issues with the scanning devices. On a recent trip, I experienced a misunderstanding at the self-checkout. I would never knowingly leave the store without paying for an item. I look forward to promptly resolving this issue."