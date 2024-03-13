Charges dropped against Oakmont Bakery owner

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Charges were dropped against the owner of Oakmont Bakery after he was accused of stealing from a Walmart in Frazer Township.

The retail theft charges were dropped Tuesday against Marc Serrao. His attorney said video of the alleged incidents did not show theft, and one even showed over-payment.

Serrao was accused of stealing $112 in strawberries out of $13,000 of purchases over three months. Attorney Mike DeRiso said he reviewed months of videos.

"This was infuriating actually and I was actually looking forward to cross-examining AP Cathy, asset protection, the woman who filed the charges. I was looking forward to cross-examining her because there was no way you could mistakenly look at these videos and think he did something wrong," DeRiso said.

DeRiso said this could have happened to anyone who's used a self-scanner at check-out.

"At the end of the day, I'm a baker who was raised in Penn Hills, who has a great business in Oakmont, I'm so thankful," Serrao said on KDKA Radio. "The truth is, since this started, our business is up 7% which I think is amazing. It proves that our customers don't believe -- or this didn't stop anyone from coming in."