Oakdale Hose Co. offering $2,000 reward for return or information on stolen radio equipment

The Oakdale Hose Company is offering a reward for information on how stole some of its radio equipment.

Radios were stolen out of the assistant fire chief's truck earlier this month, valued at around $14,000.

The fire company along with Allegheny County Councilman Pat Catena are offering a $2,000 reward for the return of the radios or for information on who took them.

The model and serial numbers for the radios are:

APX8000 -- Serial number 579CWZ4481

APX6000 -- Serial number 756CYH0908

People who live in the area of Winslow Drive, Fayette Avenue, Vincennes Avenue, Hastings Avenue, Cottonwood Drive, First Street, Second Street, and Third Street also being asked to check their doorbell video from August 4 from around 2:30 a.m. to see if they have any footage or photos that would help police track down who stole the radios.

Local pawn shops are also being asked to see if anyone has tried selling the radios within the past few days.

Anyone with information about the radios is asked to contact the Oakdale Police Department by calling 911 or 412-473-3056.