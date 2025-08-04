Around $10,000 worth of radio equipment stolen from Oakdale assistant fire chief's truck

Around $10,000 of of radio equipment was stolen from the Oakdale Hose Company's assistant fire chief over the weekend.

The Oakdale Hose Company said on Facebook that the assistant chief had two radios taken from his truck just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The fire department said that a Motorola APX 8000 radio and a Motorola APX 6000 radio were stolen and look like walkie talkies.

"The APX 8000 is very sought after in public safety," the fire department said.

The person who stole the radios was chased on foot by an Oakdale police officer but they got away, the fire department said.

People who live in the area are now being asked to check their home cameras for video footage that might help police identify the suspect.

The fire department says the fire chief is going to be asking members for their permission to offer a reward for the return of the equipment or information that would lead to an arrest of the person who stole the equipment.