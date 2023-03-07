1 Cochran creates partnership at Rosedale Tech to help fill critical need in auto industry

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The largest automotive retailer in Western Pennsylvania is working to add education and job opportunities to the local economy.

Seeing a critical need in the automotive trades, #1 Cochran has announced a partnership with Rosedale Technical College in Kennedy Township.

The auto industry is facing an ongoing labor shortage, which company officials said is one of their biggest obstacles.

So, #1 Cochran says they are donating more than $2 million to the automotive and collision educational programs at Rosedale Tech. That donation has led to the creation of the #1 Cochran Technological Excellence Center, or TechEx for short.

"What most people may not realize is that technicians are among the best paying, most secure jobs in automotive dealerships," Rob Cochran, president and CEO of #1 Cochran, said. "Earning a degree in automotive technology requires far less time than a traditional college degree – and when students graduate, they'll have employers lining up with offers in hand."

In addition to their contribution to educational programs, #1 Cochran has also acquired Jeff Critchlow Auto Body, Inc., on Babcock Boulevard in the North Hills.

They will rebrand the longtime business, Body by Cochran North Hills, making it the company's 11th collision center.

All 25 employees from Critchlow's will remain with #1 Cochran.