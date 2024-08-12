Northern lights and Perseid meteor shower spotted in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- It was a stunning night above Western Pennsylvania as both the northern lights and the Perseid meteor shower were visible in the skies.

Early Monday morning, the northern lights were spotted in numerous, including Washington County.

Photos from a viewer show the colorful skies as seen from Woodburn Road in Claysville.

The northern lights were spotted in Claysville, Washington County. Joshua Farabee

In Butler, other photos shared by the National Weather Service show both the northern lights and the Perseids meteor shower.

The arouras and Perseids meteor shower were on full display this morning. Occasionally, even at the same time. Check out some photos we got in overnight from Butler, PA.



Credit: @xxkenzii1 pic.twitter.com/Oe0JGiHmtm — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 12, 2024

Why are the northern lights visible in the Pittsburgh area?

The Northern Lights are technically an optical illusion.

They're caused by the interaction of solar winds and magnetic rays in the upper atmosphere.

It's rare for the Northern Lights to be seen so clearly this far to the south.

Most of the time you are lucky if it happens even once a year.

This is at least the second time that the lights have not only been visible but CLEARLY visible locally this year.

What are the Perseids meteor showers?

The Perseids have been named the 'best meteor shower of the year' by NASA and rarely disappoint.

On good viewing nights like what we saw overnight, upwards of 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

The Perseid meteor showers are caused by debris left behind by the Swift-Tuttle comet.

The shower will be visible through September 1, but today was the peak. They are always visible during the entire month of August.