Three people hurt in crash involving North Versailles Police Department cruiser

Mike Darnay
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
A police officer and two other people were injured in a crash along Lincoln Highway in North Versailles on Tuesday afternoon.

Allegheny County Police said that their department's Homicide and Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to Lincoln Highway to assist with a crash that happened just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said that the crash involved two vehicles, one of which was a North Versailles Police Department cruiser.

Three people, including a North Versailles Police officer were injured in a crash along Lincoln Highway on Tuesday afternoon. KDKA

According to police, the officer in the cruiser was responding to a medical emergency with their lights and siren activated when another vehicle pulled out in front of them.

The driver of the vehicle and a child passenger were both taken to the hospital and said to be in stable condition.

The police officer was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the violent crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

