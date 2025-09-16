Man sentenced to 3-6 days in jail, 18 months probation for role in deadly North Versailles crash

The man accused of causing a deadly crash in North Versailles last year has been sentenced to less than one week in jail along with 18 months probation.

Aaron Butler was charged last fall with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, DUI, and speeding several months after a crash along Crooked Run Road in North Versailles took the life of Tammy Chonko, of Duquesne.

At the time, police cited witness statements that said Butler was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before the Pontiac Grand Am he was driving slammed into Chonko's vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

A 66-year-old woman was killed in a violent crash along Crooked Run Road in North Versailles. KDKA

Investigators determined that Butler was driving 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash and had THC in his system.

Last week, Butler pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, careless driving, and speeding violations and the homicide by vehicle charges were withdrawn, according to court documents.

As a result of the guilty plea, Butler was sentenced to serve three to six days in jail along with 18 months probation, a $1,000 fine, and 50 hours of community service,.