Man charged with homicide in connection with deadly North Versailles crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Homicide charges have been filed in connection with a deadly crash that happened in North Versailles earlier this year.

66-year-old Tammy Chonko of Duquesne died at the hospital after the car she was driving was hit along Crooked Run Road on April 7, 2024.

20-year-old Aaron Butler was driving the other vehicle and is now facing numerous charges related to the crash.

Police say witnesses detailed how Butler was driving well above the speed 35 miles per hour speed limit and that he was weaving in and out of traffic.

Investigators determined that he was driving 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash and had THC in his system.

Court documents reveal that Butler denied speeding when interviewed by police.

A warrant for Butler's arrest has been issued on multiple charges including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, DUI, and speeding.

A 66-year-old woman was killed in a violent crash in North Versailles on Sunday, April 7, 2024. KDKA