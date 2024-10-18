Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with homicide in connection with deadly North Versailles crash

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Homicide charges have been filed in connection with a deadly crash that happened in North Versailles earlier this year. 

66-year-old Tammy Chonko of Duquesne died at the hospital after the car she was driving was hit along Crooked Run Road on April 7, 2024.

20-year-old Aaron Butler was driving the other vehicle and is now facing numerous charges related to the crash. 

Police say witnesses detailed how Butler was driving well above the speed 35 miles per hour speed limit and that he was weaving in and out of traffic.

Investigators determined that he was driving 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash and had THC in his system. 

Court documents reveal that Butler denied speeding when interviewed by police. 

A warrant for Butler's arrest has been issued on multiple charges including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, DUI, and speeding. 

download.png
A 66-year-old woman was killed in a violent crash in North Versailles on Sunday, April 7, 2024.  KDKA
Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.