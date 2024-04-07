1 woman killed, man hospitalized after crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - One woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in North Versailles, Allegheny County.

Allegheny County 911 was notified of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Crooked Run Road and Fifth Avenue just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

First responders learned that a 66-year-old woman in a Nissan Versa was struck by a 20-year-old driving a Pontiac Grand Am.

The 66-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died, according to police. The 20-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.