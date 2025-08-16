North Strabane vape shop manager taken into custody following police investigation

The manager of a North Strabane Township vape shop was taken into custody and could soon be facing criminal charges following a police investigation into illegal activity.

North Strabane Police said that detectives executed a search warrant at the Washington Vape & Tobacco shop located along Rt. 19 on Friday that was part of an investigation into potentially illegal business activities.

Police said that during the search of the business, officers seized a number of illegal items, including marijuana, THC products, counterfeit vape cartridges, psychedelic substances, and different kinds of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, the investigation shows that business was violating a number of state and local laws when it comes to the sale of controlled substances.

"It was also discovered that the store sold products to younger-looking customers without requiring identification," police said.

Police said the manager of the shop was taken into custody following the search of the store and that criminal charges are being considered at this time.

"The North Strabane Township Police Department remains committed to safeguarding the health and safety of our residents," police said. "Businesses that violate the law and prioritize profit over public welfare will be held fully accountable."

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the police's anonymous tip line at 724-746-4090 or send information by email to tips@nstpd.com.