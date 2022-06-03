One person arrested after hours long search in North Park related to suspected domestic incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken into custody and is facing charges after a suspected domestic incident overnight in North Park.

Police say officers were called out around midnight when dispatchers received a report of a woman screaming at a car near the tennis courts.

Investigators say they approached the car to try and speak with the driver, who wouldn't identify himself or answer any questions.

That driver, who police identified as 31-year-old Austin Smyers, also had his shoes off with grass on his feet and a red mark on his hand. According to police, Smyers was acting as though he may have had a weapon in his possession.

Police asked Smyers to get out of the car, but he refused several times, so officers forcefully removed him.

According to police paperwork, Smyers fought with officers for several minutes until they tased him, and found a knife in his possession.

Although a woman was heard screaming, police say they didn't find anybody else in the vehicle.

Rescue crews were called out for a search to look for a possible person, but no one was found.

Smyers has been charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.