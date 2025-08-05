Watch CBS News
Local News

North Fayette Township firefighters help save choking child

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A young child who was choking was saved on Monday afternoon by North Fayette Township firefighters.

The North Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department said Deputy Chief Ian Richards was walking outside of the station along Steubenville Pike on Monday afternoon when he saw a vehicle in the parking lot.

When Richards was investigating, the fire department said a mother got out of the vehicle in a panic along with an infant child who was choking for an unknown reason. 

screenshot-2025-08-05-021748.png
Firefighters and EMTs from the North Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department helped save a choking child on Monday. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Richards called for help from other firefighters and EMTs who were at the station and they helped stop the child from choking and allowed them to start breathing normally and crying. 

The fire department said the child was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

"Quick thinking by the mother and quick action from the staffers allowed for the situation to be mitigated very quickly," the fire department said. "We are proud to staff our station with paid and volunteer staffers, their presence in the big red building on Steubenville Pike and their experience are invaluable to the community."

The department gave recognition to Deputy Chief Richards along with firefighter and EMT Zac Cummings, firefighter and EMT James Gray, Lieutenant and EMT Brandon Spencer, and Lieutenant EMT Tyler Pilewski. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue