North Fayette Township firefighters help save choking child

A young child who was choking was saved on Monday afternoon by North Fayette Township firefighters.

The North Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department said Deputy Chief Ian Richards was walking outside of the station along Steubenville Pike on Monday afternoon when he saw a vehicle in the parking lot.

When Richards was investigating, the fire department said a mother got out of the vehicle in a panic along with an infant child who was choking for an unknown reason.

Firefighters and EMTs from the North Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department helped save a choking child on Monday. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Richards called for help from other firefighters and EMTs who were at the station and they helped stop the child from choking and allowed them to start breathing normally and crying.

The fire department said the child was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

"Quick thinking by the mother and quick action from the staffers allowed for the situation to be mitigated very quickly," the fire department said. "We are proud to staff our station with paid and volunteer staffers, their presence in the big red building on Steubenville Pike and their experience are invaluable to the community."

The department gave recognition to Deputy Chief Richards along with firefighter and EMT Zac Cummings, firefighter and EMT James Gray, Lieutenant and EMT Brandon Spencer, and Lieutenant EMT Tyler Pilewski.