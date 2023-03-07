Norfolk Southern conductor killed in Ohio crash

CLEVELAND (KDKA) - Multiple federal agencies are investigating after a crash killed a Norfolk Southern conductor in Cleveland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said its investigators are traveling to the scene of a fatality involving a Norfolk Southern employee that happened Tuesday morning. Buttigieg said the Federal Railroad Administration and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are also joining the investigation.

According to CBS affiliate WOIO, Norfolk Southern said a dump truck struck the train as it was moving through a crossing at the Cleveland Cliffs facility.

On Twitter, Buttigieg called for stronger freight railroad accountability and safety, something he's been pushing since a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, last month. Just on Saturday, another Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio, this time in Springfield, between Columbus and Dayton.

FRA, NTSB, and OSHA are investigating after a collision this morning killed a Norfolk Southern conductor in Cleveland. Our thoughts are with the family facing this preventable tragedy. Now more than ever, it is time for stronger freight railroad accountability and safety. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 7, 2023

While no one was injured in either derailment and the train in Springfield wasn't carrying any toxic chemicals, residents in East Palestine and across the border in Darlington Township, Beaver County, still have lingering concerns more than a month later. Despite officials saying the air and water are safe, residents are reporting symptoms like rashes and headaches.