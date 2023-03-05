Norfolk Southern train derails, this time in Springfield, Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (KDKA) - It appears that Norfolk Southern has had yet another train derailment in Ohio.

This time in the town of Springfield, between Columbus and Dayton.

Right now, there are no injuries reported and there were no toxic chemicals on board.

The derailment happened on Saturday near Route 51 and 20 cars of a 212-car Norfolk Southern train derailed, prompting residents within 1,000 feet of the derailment to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution.

The derailment also left more than 1,500 residents without power.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted on Saturday night that he had been briefed by the Federal Railroad Administration about the derailment and had spoken with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine about the incident.

Governor DeWine also tweeted saying that along with speaking with Secretary Buttigieg, he also got a call from President Biden and the governor reiterated that they do not believe hazardous materials were involved and that multiple state agencies responded to the derailment.

One resident described what he saw as the train derailed.

"I was just sitting there when the train was going by, playing on my phone, just goofing off and I hear a loud bang, and when I looked up, there were all kinds of debris and metal shooting up from the train cars," said Shaun Heathon.

This derailment comes on the heels of two other Norfolk Southern train derailments. On February 16, a train derailed in Van Buren Township outside of Detroit, and of course, one month ago near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border, a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in a fiery crash in East Palestine.

That prompted evacuations, a toxic chemical burn, and subsequent environmental cleanup, which is still going on.

Investigators are currently working to find out what caused this derailment in Ohio.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details