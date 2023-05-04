No safety changes 2 months after 6-year-old hit, killed while waiting for bus in North Belle Vernon

NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) — It's been two months since 6-year-old Aria Woznick lost her life in North Belle Vernon after she was hit by the driver of a car at the bus stop.

Police said Woznick was walking with a group of students when she apparently stepped into traffic and was hit on Feb. 24.

Since then, her parents have been pushing for change to protect other students. The bus stop where the incident happened currently has no lights, signs or a crosswalk.

Amanda Woznick, Aria's mother, said she and her husband have met with the superintendent and the bus transportation supervisor to see if safety improvements can be added to the bus stop but said nothing has been done.

"We lost our 6-year-old. My kids lost their 6-year-old sister. There's nothing that can replace her," Amanda Woznick said.

She and her husband went to a school board meeting last week and addressed board members during public comment.

"My 6-year-old lost her life and it's still not been deemed a hazardous road. Can you explain why there hasn't been change?" Amanda Woznick said. "How much more will it cost? Is it going to cost another life?"

Instead of answers, the school board president, Joel Whiteko, publicly corrected her after she asked for a speed bump to be installed.

"They're a hump. A hump. Not a bump. A hump," Whiteko said.

"I don't think that they want to take responsibility, any accountability. The bus stop is a hazard obviously. Another child shouldn't have to die," Amanda Woznick told KDKA-TV during a sit-down interview afterward.

During the school board meeting, Whiteko claimed to have asked North Belle Vernon and Rostraver Township to add safety improvements to no avail.

"I've been asking for speed bumps in Rostraver for 15 years. If you want to go to the township meeting, I'll go with you. Speed bumps. They're called humps. All over the city. I can't make that call," Whiteko said. "This area won't do it. We're not in control of that."

KDKA-TV reached out to PennDOT to learn who is in charge of installing lights or signs at that bus stop.

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

"Though this is a state road, these improvements would be the responsibility of the school district and the local municipality to implement. While sometimes there is a desire for crosswalks at bus stops, they are not painted at any school bus stops. However, school bus stop ahead signs are common as well as potentially lights may be used in some situations. The first step in this process is for the residents, school district, and local municipality to work together to discuss alternatives they are interested in and request to see if the ideas would qualify at this location. Once the local municipality formally requests permission to implement these changes, PennDOT will review their proposal and authorize what is deemed fitting. The municipality will be responsible for installation and maintenance of any of these devices requested."

KDKA-TV reached out to the school board, which did not comment. KDKA-TV also reached out to the superintendent multiple times to ask if any requests have been made or if there's been any discussion to make a change at the bus stop. He never returned our calls or emails.

As of Thursday, the police report involving the incident is pending and has not yet been released.