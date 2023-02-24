Belle Vernon elementary student hit by vehicle while waiting for bus

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - A girl was flown to the hospital after they were stuck by a vehicle while waiting for a bus.

According to the superintendent of Belle Vernon Area School District, just after 8 p.m., a student from Marion Elementary was hit by a vehicle while they were at their bus stop.

The child was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital via helicopter to be treated.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Belle Vernon Area School District is providing counselors to support students and staff today.

"The Belle Vernon Area School District appreciates the community support both locally and from other school districts," Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kenneth Williams said in a statement provided to KDKA. "Our thoughts continue to be with this student, her family, and students."

The district has said it will provide more updates as they come available.