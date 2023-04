No one injured in overnight house fire in Irwin

No one injured in overnight house fire in Irwin

IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Fire damaged a home in Westmoreland County early Tuesday morning.

It started before 1 a.m. on First Street in Irwin. Everyone inside made it out safely.

Officials told KDKA someone left the stove on, and that sparked the fire. The home is being looked at for any smoke or water damage.