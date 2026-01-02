Woman hospitalized, suspect arrested in afternoon stabbing in Shaler Township

A woman is in custody after a stabbing in Shaler Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 2 p.m., the county police's assistance was requested after a reported stabbing in the 200 block of Hugel Drive.

Once on the scene, first responders found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She was transported to the hospital, where she was last listed in stable condition.

She is expected to survive.

An early investigation determined that the victim and another woman got in a fight in a parking lot near an apartment building, and that led to the stabbing.

Shaler Township police were able to find the suspect and take her into custody.

As of about 10:30 p.m., 38-year-old Shannon Jennings of Shaler, the suspect, was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.

Jennings is currently in the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.