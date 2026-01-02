Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman hospitalized, suspect arrested in afternoon stabbing in Shaler Township

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A woman is in custody after a stabbing in Shaler Township on Thursday afternoon. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 2 p.m., the county police's assistance was requested after a reported stabbing in the 200 block of Hugel Drive. 

Once on the scene, first responders found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She was transported to the hospital, where she was last listed in stable condition. 

She is expected to survive. 

An early investigation determined that the victim and another woman got in a fight in a parking lot near an apartment building, and that led to the stabbing. 

Shaler Township police were able to find the suspect and take her into custody. 

As of about 10:30 p.m., 38-year-old Shannon Jennings of Shaler, the suspect, was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment. 

Jennings is currently in the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue