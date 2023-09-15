Watch CBS News
New survey shows that Pittsburgh has room for improvement for working parents

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh is a pretty great place to live for families where both parents work, but a new survey says there's room for improvement.

A new study by Coworking Cafe looked at 20 cities across the country to see where working parents felt the most support.

They looked at three metrics -- education, work, and health.

Pittsburgh came in 9th among the 20 cities.

The city ranked highly for schools, both in quality and quantity.

Pittsburgh also ranked well for having a lot of remote workers but lost points for air quality issues.

Washington, D.C., Arlington, and Seattle ranked as the top three cities in the survey. 

