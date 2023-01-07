New study: COVID-19 vaccine safe for children, teens with history of immune conditions

New study: COVID-19 vaccine safe for children, teens with history of immune conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The covid-19 vaccine is safe for children and teens with a history of a rare and potentially deadly immune condition.

That's according to new research published in JAMA and funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Researchers looked at patients who had Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, then got the vaccine.

They found no serious complications.

About half the participants reported mild reactions such as arm soreness and fatigue.