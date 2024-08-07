New Sewickley Township police officer facing DUI charges

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A New Sewickley Township police officer faces DUI charges.

An officer with the Beaver Valley Regional Police Department says Sergeant Timothy Gatehouse caught his attention because Gatehouse was driving abnormally slow on Route 65.

The officer then watched Gatehouse pull into a gas station parking lot and have trouble parking.

When the officer got to the car, documents say Gatehouse was passed out in the driver's seat with the engine running.

Police say he had a blood alcohol content of 0.28, more than three times the legal limit.