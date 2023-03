New pictures of Sen. John Fetterman released as he continues clinical depression treatment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New pictures have been released of Sen. John Fetterman with his family as he continues his treatment for clinical depression.

We can do hard things when we do them together ❤️ so proud of João, the kids, and everyone who’s shared their own struggles with us in the past few weeks. It gets better. pic.twitter.com/LqZW9LojDH — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) March 10, 2023

His wife, Gisele, tweeted a picture showing post-it note messages of support from their children.