Police: Death of man found outside crashed, burning vehicle in New Castle classified as suspicious

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- New Castle police are investigating a man's death as suspicious after he was found lying on the ground next to a vehicle on fire.

Police said they found a vehicle on fire that had crashed into a metal utility pole after they were called to an accident at the intersection of Cascade Street and Butler Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said 42-year-old Lance Louis was lying on the ground and a passenger was sitting on the ground with compound fractures to her leg.

Louis was taken to a hospital where police said he died.

Based on evidence and the injuries, New Castle police said they're classifying Louis' death as suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday evening to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police or leave a tip online.