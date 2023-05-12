New Castle homicide suspect arrested in Miami

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man wanted in connection with a homicide in New Castle last month was arrested in Miami, Florida.

Leighton Jade Weaver, who was charged in 42-year-old Lance Louis' death, was arrested Wednesday, New Castle police announced on Friday.

Officers said when they were called to an accident at the intersection of Cascade Street and Butler Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on April 19, they found a vehicle on fire that had crashed into a pole.

HOMICIDE ARREST Leighton Jade Weaver, who was wanted for a homicide which occurred in the City of New Castle on April...

Louis was taken to a hospital where police said they learned he had a gunshot wound to his back. He died at the hospital.

Police said an investigation showed Louis was shot in front of a house on Adams Street while he was sitting in the driver's seat.

The Lawrence County Constable Office said Louis drove away after he was shot, and about four seconds later, his car went off the road and hit a pole. The constable's office said Louis died of a gunshot wound to the lower back along with blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash.

Weaver was charged with criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person and firearms violations. The district attorney's office will begin the process to extradite Weaver to Pennsylvania to face his charges.