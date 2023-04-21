Family members grieve loss of New Castle man killed after shooting, crash

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A deadly crash is now being investigated as a homicide in Lawrence County after the coroner determined the driver died from injuries suffered in the crash as well as a shooting.

New Castle police filed charges against the shooter, but he remains at large. At the same time, as they continue to grieve, the family of the man who died visited the site for the first time and talked exclusively with KDKA.

Kaila Louis held back tears, thinking about her uncle, Lance, and how he was there for her when her dad passed away.

"He stepped up a lot to the plate," Kaila said. "He was always my go-to person for everything."

They had a special bond, one that Kaila will forever cherish, after losing him early Wednesday morning.

"I'm devastated. I'm like, in shock. I'm numb," Kaila said.

#EXCLUSIVE: “We don’t have our uncle & he still gets to be alive”



Family of Lance Louis shared how they’re doing after his passing, only w/ @KDKA. #NewCastle pd say it’s investigating his death as homicide - coroner ruled he died from injuries suffered in a crash & a shooting pic.twitter.com/HBKj391ic5 — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 21, 2023

It was around 2:45 a.m. New Castle police said Lance Louis, 42, was in the driver's seat of a parked car on Adams Street when a man standing next to the vehicle shot him. Lance drove away, but within seconds, his car went off the road, struck a pole, and burst into flames on Cascade by Butler.

Investigators didn't know about the shooting until medical staff found an injury from a bullet on Lance's back.

"He really didn't have any issues with anyone that we were aware of, but I mean, clearly, there was something going on," Kaila said.

The circumstances behind the incident remain unclear, but police said Leighton Weaver, 20, who goes by "T," of Youngstown, Ohio, is responsible. He's facing multiple charges including criminal homicide and is also wanted on probation-parole violations in Ohio.

#NewCastle police say 20-year-old Leighton Weaver who goes by “T,” of Youngstown, Ohio, is responsible for death of Lance Louis



He’s facing multiple charges including criminal homicide, and is also wanted on probation-parole violations in Ohio



He’s not in jail & at large@KDKA pic.twitter.com/gGanSBWuGS — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 21, 2023

"We don't have our uncle, and he still gets to be alive," Kaila said.

Kaila is still processing the news, but trying to remember the good times, going to sporting events with her uncle, who was also a dad himself, and served in the U.S. Navy.

"He had a big heart, [a] very loving personality. He always made a room light up when he was in it," Kaila said.

With her family by her side, they'll get through this together, as they patiently wait for answers.

"I just hope he gets justice, and they catch this guy," Kaila said.

Kaila told KDKA that Lance's girlfriend was in the car with him during the incident, suffered injuries from the crash, and is recovering after having surgery on her leg and ankle.

The shooter is not in jail at this time.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call the New Castle Police Department at (724) 656-3570.