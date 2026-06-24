7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Venezuela, triggers tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

A preliminary 7.1 magnitude earthquake was reported Wednesday evening in northwest Venezuela, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered 17.6 miles southeast of the Venezuelan town of Montalbán, the USGS said, and struck at a depth of 8.2 miles.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026. U.S. Geological Survey

It triggered tsunami advisories in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, per the National Weather Service's U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

"Based on all available data, there is a tsunami threat to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands of sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents that could be a hazard along coasts, beaches, in harbors and in coastal waters," the weather service said.

Venezuela's western neighbor, Colombia, said in a social media post that the earthquake had not sparked a tsunami threat to its Caribbean coastline.

The possible extent of the damage and the injury toll of the earthquake was still unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.