New bill could erase $80 million in school meal debt across Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- School meal debt for students in Pennsylvania is up to nearly $80 million, but it could be erased with new legislation.

The proposed plan would wipe out school meal debt across the commonwealth and introduce a free meal program in public schools.

That bill is now heading to the House floor for a vote.