2 dead in murder-suicide at Lawrence County home, authorities say

Two people are dead after a murder-suicide inside a Neshannock Township home, the Lawrence County coroner said.

The couple was found days after investigators believe the shooting actually happened at the home on Blair Drive. Police said 65-year-old Jay Fray and 59-year-old Kathryn Fray were found dead on Wednesday morning.

State police and a forensics team spent hours processing the home and confirmed evidence at the scene points to a murder-suicide.

Lawrence County Coroner Rich Johnson says post-mortem exams indicate the wife was the homicide victim, while the husband took his own life.

Johnson says the woman died from a single shotgun wound to the right side of the chest. The husband died from a single shotgun wound to the neck.

It's believed the shootings likely happened on Sunday afternoon, days before their bodies were discovered.

Neighbors described the couple as kind, quiet and some of the nicest people on the block. They say they're still trying to process what happened, calling it unbelievable.