Nemacolin lays off more than 100 staff members, cites "long-term stability"

Nemacolin Resort has laid off more than 140 employees, and cited the business's "long-term stability" as the reasoning.

One of the employees affected by the layoffs told KDKA-TV that they were called into a "mandatory meeting" where severance packages were waiting for them.

Nemacolin confirmed the layoffs to KDKA-TV, but did not say how many people were let go.

They said in a statement, "Nemacolin has announced a strategic workforce reduction following a comprehensive evaluation of its current operations, driven by changes in available room inventory that have materially affected guest volume and operational demand; as a result, staffing levels in specific areas must be realigned to reflect these business needs. In making this decision, the company applied consistent criteria in accordance with its policies and evaluated multiple operational factors. While difficult, these adjustments are intended to position Nemacolin for long-term stability, and the company extends its sincere appreciation to all associates for their dedication and service."

A video of the meeting informing the employees they were being let go was shared with KDKA-TV.

"This is a difficult conversation, and we want to approach it with care and respect to everyone involved," the video said. "This decision being communicated is the result of a broader business evaluation of Nemacolin's current operations."

According to the employee who spoke with KDKA-TV, the severance packages offered to employees ranged from 2 to 12 weeks.