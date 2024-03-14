Nearly 60 cats rescued from "extreme hoarding case" at Somerset County home

WINDBER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Nearly 60 cats were rescued from what humane officers call an "extreme hoarding case" in Somerset County.

The Humane Society of Cambria County said 59 cats were found at a home in Windber on Monday, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported. Officer Kinlee Whited told WTAJ the cats were all living in a single room in the house. Whited called it the worst case she's seen since she started working there about a year ago.

The humane society's Animal Protection Department said the cats varied in the severity of their health issues, but all of them needed to seek veterinary care as soon as possible. The humane society shared photos of the cats on Facebook, showing severe matting on several of them. Rescuers said they also had to assume many of the cats may be pregnant.

Nearly 60 cats were rescued from an "extreme hoarding case" in Somerset County, according to humane officers. (Photo: Animal Protective Services of The Humane Society of Cambria County/Facebook)

In an update Wednesday, the department said all the cats are receiving treatment and are doing well overall. Five of them are already up for adoption. Three other shelters and rescues, including the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, took 30-plus cats into their care, the humane society said.

The humane society's executive director says the rescue has already been at or above max capacity for some time, and there's a waiting list of animals that need help.

Monday's alleged hoarding case is the area's second one in recent months. Two people were charged earlier this month after police said they found about 90 animals in cages stacked from floor to ceiling inside a Bedford County home. In February, a humane officer told KDKA-TV that there's been a slight rise in hoarding cases in Allegheny County.

The Humane Society of Cambria County didn't share any more information, citing the active investigation.