90 animals found in Pennsylvania home leads to hundreds of charges against 2 people

BEDFORD, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people are facing nearly 500 charges each after police said they found 90 animals in cages stacked from floor to ceiling inside a Pennsylvania home.

Nyal Barton Piper, 81, and Renee Lynn Piper, 62, are facing hundreds of charges of animal cruelty, neglect and aggravated assault of animals, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported, citing court documents.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home on Business 220 in Bedford Township on Dec. 30 for an animal cruelty report. When they got there, troopers said they couldn't make contact with anyone, but as they approached the house, they noticed the "overwhelming smell of dog feces" from the outside. Multiple dogs could be heard inside.

Police said they came back the next day and made contact with the property owners. While they were talking, troopers said multiple dogs in the backyard appeared to be dirty and covered in feces. One of the dogs appeared to have open wounds on his ears, police said.

At first, the Pipers told troopers they had about 15 dogs in the house, but police said they later changed their answers and said there were 60.

Police said troopers found 90 dogs in the house, along with eight cats and a turtle. There were also multiple dead animals, police said. The animals were found in cages stacked from floor to ceiling. Police said they appeared to be malnourished and were covered in feces and urine.

The animals were removed with help from multiple vets and animal rescues as well as volunteers.

WTAJ said that according to the affidavit, four dogs were euthanized at the home and another at the Bedford County Humane Society because of their conditions.