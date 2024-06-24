Watch CBS News
Golf

Neal Shipley makes top ten finish in professional golf debut on PGA Tour Americas

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: June 23, 2024
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: June 23, 2024 21:46

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Neal Shipley's first professional golf event was a success as he cracked the top ten at The Beachlands Victoria Open.

Shipley played in the PGA Tour Americas event and it was his first event since turning pro on the heels of incredible performances as an amateur at the Masters and the U.S. Open. 

The Mt. Lebanon native and Central Catholic graduate was the low amateur at both those events and turned pro immediately following the U.S. Open last week at Pinehurst. 

Shipley finished his first pro event tied for 9th place, shooting -15 under par in the tournament held in Victoria, British Columbia. 

For a standard event on the PGA Tour Americas, prize money awarded for 9th place is just over $6,500.

Up next for Shipley will be his PGA Tour debut, where he will compete in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit this coming week. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 2:02 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.