Neal Shipley makes top ten finish in professional golf debut on PGA Tour Americas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Neal Shipley's first professional golf event was a success as he cracked the top ten at The Beachlands Victoria Open.

Shipley played in the PGA Tour Americas event and it was his first event since turning pro on the heels of incredible performances as an amateur at the Masters and the U.S. Open.

The Mt. Lebanon native and Central Catholic graduate was the low amateur at both those events and turned pro immediately following the U.S. Open last week at Pinehurst.

Shipley finished his first pro event tied for 9th place, shooting -15 under par in the tournament held in Victoria, British Columbia.

Neal Shipley made eight birdies and shot 67 in the final round to finish T-9 in his pro debut on PGA Tour Americas in Victoria, BC. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) June 24, 2024

For a standard event on the PGA Tour Americas, prize money awarded for 9th place is just over $6,500.

Up next for Shipley will be his PGA Tour debut, where he will compete in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit this coming week.