NCAA Tournament schedule: dates, times, and channels for Elite 8
The madness marches on as the top college teams try to advance to the Final Four at the NCAA Tournament.
CBS will air the final two games of the Elite 8 on Sunday.
Here's the complete schedule, game times, livestream links and TV info:
2023 March Madness live streams, TV times, schedule (All times Eastern)
Saturday, March 25 (Elite 8)
- No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 3 Kansas State | 6 p.m. | TBS
- No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga | 8:30 p.m. | TBS
Sunday, March 26 (Elite 8)
- No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 5 San Diego State live stream | 2 p.m. | CBS
- No. 5 Miami vs. No. 2 Texas live stream | 4:55 p.m. | CBS
