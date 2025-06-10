National Aviary reveals genders of 2 new African penguin chicks

With the help of a scarlet macaw, the National Aviary revealed the genders of its newest African penguins on Tuesday.

The National Aviary held a gender reveal party for the two penguins. The oldest penguin, which hatched on Feb. 7, is a boy, and the one that hatched a few days later on Feb. 10 is a girl. They're the 11th and 12th chicks fledged by parents Bette and Sidney.

Red the scarlet macaw helped make the announcement on social media. She ripped open some "candies," which were "puzzle-like" objects made by the aviary's care staff. Red pulled a blue piece of paper out of one and a pink piece of paper out of the other. The aviary says there were also some of her favorite treats inside.

(Photo: National Aviary)

The penguins are growing up fast, and while they don't have names yet, they do have their juvenile feathers. The aviary said they're expected to officially join the colony at Penguin Point later this summer, as well as debut their new names.

The National Aviary's African penguin colony lives in the Penguin Point habitat. They're a temperate species comfortable in a wide range of temperatures, making them well-suited for Pittsburgh's weather.

The aviary says African penguins are considered critically endangered because of overfishing and human encroachment on their nesting grounds. The species could be functionally extinct in the wild by 2035, the aviary says.

The National Aviary is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, meaning the members of Penguin Point play an important role in helping their species rebound and keeping the genetic lines of those in zoos strong, diverse and healthy.