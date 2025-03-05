2 African penguin chicks hatch at National Aviary

The National Aviary is welcoming two new adorable African penguin chicks.

The aviary says the first chick hatched on Feb. 7 and weighed 60.5 grams, which is about as much as the standard pack of gum. The younger sibling hatched a few days later on Feb. 10, weighing around 55 grams.

Both the chicks are growing and thriving in a behind-the-scenes habitat under the "watchful eyes" of parents Bette and Sidney, the aviary says.

WADDLE-FUL NEWS: The National Aviary is overjoyed to share the arrival of not one but TWO African Penguin chicks!... Posted by National Aviary on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

"Fun fact: these precious bundles are the 11th and 12th chicks fledged by Bette and Sidney (13 if you count being the adoptive parents to Pierogi!) – talk about parenting goals!" the aviary said in a Facebook post.

The National Aviary's African penguin colony lives in the Penguin Point habitat. They're a temperate species comfortable in a wide range of temperatures, making them well-suited for Pittsburgh's weather.

The aviary says African penguins are considered critically endangered because of overfishing and human encroachment on their nesting grounds. The species could be functionally extinct in the wild by 2035, the aviary says.

The National Aviary is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, meaning the members of Penguin Point play an important role in helping their species rebound and keeping the genetic lines of those in zoos strong, diverse and healthy.