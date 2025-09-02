Man accused of breaking into Westmoreland County woman's home and sexually assaulting her

A Westmoreland County man was arrested after police said he broke into his neighbor's house, confronted her in her bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Murrysville police were called to a home on Hills Church Road on Monday for a reported burglary and sexual assault.

The victim told police that when she was in her bathroom, a man tapped her on the shoulder, handed her a condom and asked her for sex. When she refused, she told police that the man touched her inappropriately. When she again told him no, investigators said he left through a back door.

The victim also told police that a few days earlier, on Aug. 29, she noticed clothes in her closet were out of place and there was a large stain on the mattress in her bedroom.

Police said the homeowner told investigators that he believed the suspect was a neighbor who cuts their grass, later identified as 47-year-old Gregory Schneider.

Police said while they were at Hills Church Road, they saw Schneider, who matched the homeowner's description of the suspect, returning home.

Investigators said Schneider admitted to going into the victim's home uninvited in an attempt to have sex with her while her husband was gone. Police said he also admitted to going through the victim's underwear and clothing a few days earlier when no one was home.

Schneider was charged with two counts of burglary and indecent assault. He was denied bail.