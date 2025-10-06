2 teen girls dead in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio

Two teen girls are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Akron, Ohio, over the weekend, authorities said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said that two girls, ages 18 and 17, were found just after midnight on Sunday in the area of South Hawkins Avenue and Peckham Street, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

The two victims, identified as 18-year-old Kayla Johnson and 17-year-old Janaya Miller, reportedly died from gunshot wounds to the head. The TV station reported that Johnson's death was ruled a homicide, while Miller's death was ruled a suicide. It was not immediately clear how the two teens knew each other.

Miller was a student at North High School in Akron Public Schools, according to a statement from the district, which added that Johnson was a recent graduate.

"Our entire school community is heartbroken by the loss of these young lives," the statement said. "Our thoughts are with the families, friends, classmates, and all those who knew and loved them both."

This "incident was isolated," and there is no ongoing threat or risk to students, schools or the community, the district's statement went on to say. Resources, including grief counselors, are available for students.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority," the statement said.

The two were found on Sunday after reports of shots being fired in the area. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to WOIO. The autoposies are scheduled for Monday.