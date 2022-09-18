Police looking for suspects after man shot overnight in Munhall

MUNHALL (KDKA) -- A man was rushed to the hospital overnight after being shot in Munhall, Allegheny County police said.

Police were called to the scene just after 2:15 a.m. on Center Avenue.

They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Allegheny County police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.